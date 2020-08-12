1/
Virginia L. (Shrank) Chiles
1931 - 2020
Virginia L. (Shrank) Chiles, 89 of Independence, MO passed away at her home August 5, 2020.

A Private family burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery.

Virginia was born July 17, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Louis & Edith (Mann) Shrank. She was a long-time member of Six Mile Church and a member to the Genealogical Society. Virginia was a homemaker.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Frank P Chiles in 2016 and her parents.

Virginia is survived by 2 sons: Lewis Chiles, David Chiles both of Independence, MO; grandson: Toby Chiles and granddaughter: Elizabeth Chiles.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
