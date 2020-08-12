

Virginia L. (Shrank) Chiles, 89 of Independence, MO passed away at her home August 5, 2020.



A Private family burial will be at Six Mile Cemetery.



Virginia was born July 17, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to Louis & Edith (Mann) Shrank. She was a long-time member of Six Mile Church and a member to the Genealogical Society. Virginia was a homemaker.



Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Frank P Chiles in 2016 and her parents.



Virginia is survived by 2 sons: Lewis Chiles, David Chiles both of Independence, MO; grandson: Toby Chiles and granddaughter: Elizabeth Chiles.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



