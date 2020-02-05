|
|
On Super Bowl LIV Sunday, February 2, 2020, Vivian French Brown, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 88.
Vivian was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1931 to John French and Vivian Starr French. She was raised by her grandmother, Gertrude Hermelink of Independence, Missouri. Vivian graduated from Northeast High School. She dedicated 33 years of service to the Nephrology Department at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City Missouri. On December 29, 1951 Vivian married Richard Eugene Brown. They were blessed with three children: Diane, Kent and Terri Brown.
Vivian served faithfully as an elder of the Cherokee Christian Church for 20 years and 9 years as a member of Raytown Christian Church. She loved to fellowship and to volunteer in several areas of ministry including bible study, summer lunch programs, and teaching Directions class, served as chair of the elders, and board chair at Cherokee. Vivian poured out a loving, comforting spirit to all those she met. Her warm infectious smile and her contagious laugh brought so much joy and happiness to her family, friends, her church, and all who knew her. She put others before herself, always expressing a genuine love and concern no matter the situation. Vivian loved the written word and was an avid reader, enjoying Reader's Digest or a new book. But mostly she enjoyed the quiet mornings with a hot cup of coffee, her Kansas City Star newspaper and The Examiner. She was also a quilter, an experienced seamstress and a wonderful teacher of the Bible, and enjoyed working in children's ministries.
She volunteered at Good Samaritan Project for many years, advocating for those with AIDS. People who knew Vivian and her sweet and generous nature, might say she could be described like the virtuous woman that we read about in Proverbs 3:10-31. She was a true disciple of Christ, a servant of our Lord and Savior first, then to her family, church and friends. Vivian was also an avid sports fan. She loved the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, and the Missouri Tigers. She often enjoyed going to the stadiums to watch their games or at home cheering in front of the TV. When Vivian found out that she was going to be released from the hospital she excitedly suggested that we have the Super Bowl party at her house now, and of course we all agreed, in that which she was very pleased!
Vivian was preceded in death by her Father, John, mother, Vivian, grandmother, Gertrude, husband, Richard and son Kent.
She is survived by her two daughters Diane and Terri Brown. Also by her dog, Annie. Lovingly known as "Anna Banana"... AKA the "canine inflictor of unintentional injuries to her owner!" All of whom she loved very much.
Vivian's celebration of life will be held at Raytown Christian Church on Friday the 7th. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Celebration services from 11 a.m.-Noon.
In lieu of sending flowers the family requests that donations be sent to Raytown Christian Church. We also encourage casual dress, such as, Super bowl Champions, Kansas City Chiefs gear!
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020