Vivian "Jean" Moore, 83, of Lee's Summit, Mo, formerly of Lake Tapawingo, MO died on Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home following a long battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Blue Springs, MO. Interment of her cremated remains will follow the service in the Worship Courtyard of the church. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until time of services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
V. "Jean" Gottman was born on March 4, 1936 in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Stanley F. and Helen M. (Weller) Gottman. Jean graduated from Palmyra High School in 1954. She was married to the love of her life Richard E. "Dick" Moore on March 20, 1955 at the United Methodist Church, Palmyra, MO. Dick & Jean made their home on Lake Tapawingo, Blue Springs, MO. Jean worked for Rupert Manufacturing for 21 years, Fluid Equipment for over 7 years and Ronson Mfg. for 13 years before retiring. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Blue Springs, MO where she served as an usher, a bible class teacher, was a former choir member, and had attended many bible study classes through the years. Jean enjoyed living at the lake, boating, water skiing, and walking around the lake. She played the organ, enjoyed traveling and had an infectious laugh.
Survivors include two sisters, Rita J. Thompson, Green River, WY, and Joyce (Grant) Hess, Palmyra, MO; special care giver and cousin Linda Campbell, St. Joseph, MO; brother-in law Bob (Dee) Moore, Bixby, OK; Sister-in law's Elizabeth (Ed) Carter, Cumberland IA, Carol Coulson, Bethany, MO and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Her parents; step-father, Carl Klein; husband, Dick; brother-in-law's: Bill Thompson, Roger Coulson, and Jay Dee Callighan, Sr.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Callighan; two great-nephews and several companion dogs, including Itty Bit preceded her in death.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 25, 2020