Walter Eugene "Gene" KaBrick


1925 - 2019
Walter Eugene "Gene" KaBrick, 93, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away on April 24, 2019.

He was born on December 30, 1925 in Independence, MO. Gene was the youngest of 6 children born to Maude Agnes and Walter Eli KaBrick. He was a well-known businessman in Independence having owned CBT Corporation since 1978. Gene purchased Cline Truck in 1985 and operated at 1200 Powell Rd, Independence, MO until the present time. Gene attended St. Ann's Catholic grade school and Glennon High School before joining the United States Army. He served in the infantry in Europe and was wounded in Germany for which he was awarded the Purple Heart.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Newhouse, Evoria Allen; brothers, Kenneth KaBrick, J.W. KaBrick, Tom KaBrick.

Survived by his wife of 54 years, Norma KaBrick of the home; daughter, Karen Kathleen KaBrick; son, David Paul KaBrick.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Gene and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019
