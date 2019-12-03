The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Buckner Chapel
300 Adams Street
Buckner, MO 64016
(816) 650-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center
675 Graham Rd.
Florissant, MO
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Speaks Buckner Chapel
300 Adams
Buckner, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Speaks Buckner Chapel
300 Adams
Buckner, MO
View Map
Dr. Walter N. Jones

Add a Memory
Dr. Walter N. Jones Obituary
Dr. Walter N. Jones passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Beloved husband of Carole (Inglish) Jones for 67 years; loving father of Dr. Randy Jones and wife Cherie; Steven Jones and wife Kimberly and the late Thomas Jones; adoring granddad to Mason, Madison, Dalton (Meghan) and Dillon and Great-granddad to Emersyn.

Walter was a businessman in the Florissant, MO community for over 30 years providing veterinary care at Cross Keys Animal Clinic. Dr. Jones retired in 1991 transferring his practice to his sons. Walt and Carole enjoyed traveling to wonderful sites all over the world. He will be missed by all whose lives he so generously touched.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 4-8 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, December 6 at Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams, Buckner, MO 64016; interment at Buckner Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., before the funeral service at the chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 3, 2019
