Wanda "Carole" Jones (86) passed peacefully, with family by her side, on April 7, 2020.



Carole was the beloved wife of 67 years to the late Dr. Walter N. Jones. Loving mother of Dr. Randy (Cherie), Steven (Kimberly), and the late Thomas Jones. Adoring Gram to Mason, Madison, Dalton (Meghan) and Dillon, Great-grandma to Emersyn.



SERVICES: Visitation Wednesday July 3 at 1 p.m. Memorial Service 2 p.m. at Buckner United Methodist Church, 109 S. Hudson St. 64016. Inurnment Buckner Hills Cemetery.



