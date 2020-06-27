Wanda "Carole" Jones
Wanda "Carole" Jones (86) passed peacefully, with family by her side, on April 7, 2020.

Carole was the beloved wife of 67 years to the late Dr. Walter N. Jones. Loving mother of Dr. Randy (Cherie), Steven (Kimberly), and the late Thomas Jones. Adoring Gram to Mason, Madison, Dalton (Meghan) and Dillon, Great-grandma to Emersyn.

SERVICES: Visitation Wednesday July 3 at 1 p.m. Memorial Service 2 p.m. at Buckner United Methodist Church, 109 S. Hudson St. 64016. Inurnment Buckner Hills Cemetery.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Buckner United Methodist Church
JUL
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Buckner United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
