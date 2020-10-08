Wanda Bingaman Andersen, 89, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife, went to be with her heavenly father on October 3, 2020.



Wanda was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa and received an associate's degree at Graceland College. She spent most of her life supporting her husband, Dick, in his ministry for the RLDS/Community of Christ church. Through this ministry, they had the opportunity to live in Norway, Denmark, and a number of states in the US. Wanda was a woman of strong faith who strove to live out her beliefs. As a woman with a loving, kind, and gentle spirit, Wanda cared for everyone she met and was a blessing to many. She never complained, always put others before herself, championed those who were less fortunate, was a role model to many, and mentored friends and neighbors. Wanda was known for her clever wit, which in her later days, as a niece so accurately expressed, exhibited itself as a "great combination of sweetness and sass."



Wanda cherished her grandchildren, caring for and enjoying time with them. When she wasn't doing something for others, Wanda enjoyed quilting, painting, sewing, and other crafty activities. In retirement, she spent many years making Ikebana flower arrangements for the Community of Christ Temple and volunteering at Sunny Point Elementary, helping students with their reading.



Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard (Dick) Andersen.



She is survived by her children and their spouses, Susan Brouse (David) and Kent Andersen (Pamela); her grandchildren Georgiana Lawley (Joshua), Alex Andersen, Kara Andersen, and Evan Andersen; great-grandson, Jonah Lawley; siblings and their spouses, Benny Bingaman (Isobel), Mary Rae Bayless (Joe), and Carol Mengel (Ben); and sister-in-law Lynda Yarrington.



Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel 816-781-8228



