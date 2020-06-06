Warren A. Tryon, 88, of Kansas City, MO passed away May 31, 2020.
Visitation will be private. There will be a public graveside service at 1 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Warren retired after 30 plus years of service in the Kansas City Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Tryon; children Edward Tryon (Karene) and Nita Bleyenberg; grandchildren Travis Tryon; and Matthew and Amanda Bleyenberg; and great-grandchildren Payton and Makayla Tryon.
Arrangements: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, KCMO 64133
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 6, 2020.