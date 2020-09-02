Warren H. Ricketson "WH" or "Dub" to his family and friends, 87, of Independence, MO, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.



Graveside service will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133.



Dub was born in Kansas City, MO on October 26, 1932 to Warren Herman and Lorena (Elliott) Ricketson. He attended Paseo High School and worked for 43 years at RL Sweet Lumber Company, where he developed many lifelong friendships. Dub spent many years coaching his sons' baseball teams and watching any sporting event he could get to. He especially looked forward to each Royals Opening Day. He enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, watching high school sports, and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his warm smile and wave, genuine "Howdy" he greeted you with, followed by his curious and concerned questions about how you had been doing.



He is preceded in death by his parents; Warren and Lorena Ricketson and his son, John "Greg" Ricketson.



He is survived by his wife; Bernie; son; Jeff (Darcie) Ricketson of Peculiar, MO, sister; Willa Dean Petersen of Fresno, CA; Nancy (Ron) Weiher of Melbourne, Australia, sister-in-law; Barb (Bob) Ring of Independence, MO, and many other family members and friends.



