Warren Howard Johnson, Sr., 86 of Blue Springs, MO passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 28, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday evening, October 28, 2019 at the chapel.
Warren was born February 4, 1933 in Kansas City, MO to Alvin C. and Julia A. (Fugate) Johnson. He grew up in the Kansas City area and had also lived and worked in New Jersey, Illinois, California and Minnesota. He had worked for IMCO Container Company/Brockway Plastic Container Corp for over 40 years. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951-55 on the USS Shasta. He was a devout and longtime member and had served as elder in the Church of Christ, Temple lot since 1980. He enjoyed woodworking, flying as a pilot, golf, music, banjo guitar, food and cooking.
He is survived by; his wife of 57 years, Mary Emma Johnson of the home; siblings, Marguerite Calvert of Oak Grove, MO, Betty Haynie and her husband Phillip of Gladstone, MO and Alvin "JR" Johnson of Enoch, Utah; his children, Warren Johnson, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Deepwater, MO, Judy Palmer of Independence, MO, Michael Ray Johnson of Deepwater, MO and Richard Johnson and his wife Deborah of Maplewood, MO; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and a host of friends, church family and other relatives.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 26, 2019