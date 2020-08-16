Warren S. West, 96, of Independence, MO passed away August 13, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be private, with burial to follow at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Warren was born May 16, 1924 in Independence, MO to Everett J. and Erma L. (McBride) West. He was an Elder in the Community of Christ Church, and attended services at Second Church, Enoch Hill and the Cornerstone Congregations. Warren retired from Standard Oil in 1982 after 40 years and one month of service. He was a power station operator, supplying energy to the entire plant. He literally closed the front gate of the Sugar Creek Refinery when operations moved to Texas. Warren was an active volunteer in the Boy Scouts of America, Troop #224, and an Easy Way Warrior (Silent Bluewater) in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.
Warren was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a Technician 5th Class, Company A, 110th Medical Battalion in WWII. He saw active duty in the European Theatre, where he received the bronze star for valor in Sarrguemines, France. He received five battlefield metals, and saw combat at St. Lo and The Battle of the Bulge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lillie Alice (Wheeler) West; and one son, John C. West.
Warren is survived by one son, Robert W. West (Jo Rita); grandchildren, Jessica R. Genet (Michael), Jacqueline R. West (Jeremy), John C. Gabbert (Melissa), Justin A. West (Nicole); and seven great-grandchildren.
