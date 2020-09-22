Wayland passed away peacefully at his beloved Palm Desert, California home on September 8, 2020.
Wayland was born April 18, 1935 and grew up in Bois D'Arc, Missouri, one of Maggie and Oren DeWitt's eight children. His gentle demeanor, intellect, and witty sense of humor were defining qualities that positively impacted many people's lives.
He attended Graceland College on a golf scholarship, then San Jose State. Wayland got a BA in History at Western New Mexico University, a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology from Central Missouri State, a Doctorate in Education from the University of Wyoming, and a post-doctorate degree in Administration from Harvard University. He taught at the Medical School in Bogota, Columbia, worked as a psychologist, became Dean of Students, then vice-president and president at Walla Walla Community College, where he spearheaded many innovative programs.
As founding president of Northeast Texas Community College, he built the college from the ground up and he was named the most effective college administrator in the United States in 1987. He worked hard and made extraordinary sacrifices. He was an advocate for equality, education, for dv reform, for universal healthcare, for dignity for immigrants.
His son, Jon (Tor) DeWitt preceded him in death, as did his brothers Stephen, Carlos, Elta and Eldon De Witt.
He is survived by his daughter, Liysa (Rick) Swart, grandchildren, Aukai (Nina) King, Dane Northon, Dakota (Teah) DeWitt and Lauren DeWitt, by his brothers Thomas De Witt, John (Jake) De Witt, sister Shirley Little, ex-wife Sharon Fisher, and many beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Wayland DeWitt Memorial Reading Room at the Lotus Island Oasis Trauma Recovery Center. www.lotusislandoasis.org
,
Anecdotes and memories will be compiled in "The book of Wayland" and submissions can be sent to liysaswart@gmail.com
.
For more in-depthi nformation please see: http://smartcremation.tributes.com/obituary/show/Wayland-Keith-DeWitt-108495697