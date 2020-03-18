|
Wayne Allen Simpson, 87, of Raymore, MO passed away March 15, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1933 in Blue Springs, MO to Frank and Ada (Davis) Simpson.
The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Wayne and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020