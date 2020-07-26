Wayne Christensen, 78, Independence, Missouri passed away at home on July 17, 2020.
A visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Heartland, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Missouri 64133. Wayne will be interred with his late wife Bonnie Christensen at the Missouri State Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri, 20109 Business Highway 13, Higginsville, Missouri 64037 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Wayne was born November 1, 1941 in Clifton, Idaho to Reuben and Erma (McDermott) Christensen. He proudly and honorably served his county in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He was a Union Auto Worker before retiring to pursue his hobby of metal recycling.
Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife Bonnie in 2014, his parents, and two brothers Gary and Maurice Christensen.
He is survived by sons Carry Foster Christensen and Colin Wayne Christensen both of Independence, Missouri, daughters Camilla Marie Christensen of Utah and Corrina Jinney of Colorado, three grandsons, siblings Elaine Larson and Jim Christensen both of Idaho and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Wayne will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the Independence community.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to The Church of Latter-day Saints perpetual education fund. https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/donations/church/perpetual-education-fund
Arrangement: Heartland 816-313-1677