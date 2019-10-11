|
Willa Jean Frazier, 82, of Lake Lotawana, MO passed away on October 4, 2019 at Wilshire Nursing Facility.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave, KCMO.
Willa was born on April 16, 1937 in Parsons, KS to Wilber Beedle and Ethel (Newman).
She is survived by her two sons: Edward Frazier, Jr. and his wife Beth, and David Frazier and his wife Nadyne. She also leaves behind grandchildren; Alicia Kuder (Rick), Adam Wayne Frazier (Jessie), Elizabeth Mendez, Syrena Saxon (Jared),
Matthew Frazier (Callie), and Samantha Andrews (Brent), great grandchildren; Jayla, Anthony, Sophia, Caiden, David, Omayra, Michael, Gabriella, Andreas, Greyson, Isaiah, Molly, Spencer, Scarlett, Camden,Brock, and Johnny, great-great grandson, Philip, a sister, Ginnie, a brother, Billy Joe, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 11, 2019