Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
For more information about
Willa Frazier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willa Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willa Jean Frazier


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willa Jean Frazier Obituary
Willa Jean Frazier, 82, of Lake Lotawana, MO passed away on October 4, 2019 at Wilshire Nursing Facility.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 12 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave, KCMO.

Willa was born on April 16, 1937 in Parsons, KS to Wilber Beedle and Ethel (Newman).

She is survived by her two sons: Edward Frazier, Jr. and his wife Beth, and David Frazier and his wife Nadyne. She also leaves behind grandchildren; Alicia Kuder (Rick), Adam Wayne Frazier (Jessie), Elizabeth Mendez, Syrena Saxon (Jared),
Matthew Frazier (Callie), and Samantha Andrews (Brent), great grandchildren; Jayla, Anthony, Sophia, Caiden, David, Omayra, Michael, Gabriella, Andreas, Greyson, Isaiah, Molly, Spencer, Scarlett, Camden,Brock, and Johnny, great-great grandson, Philip, a sister, Ginnie, a brother, Billy Joe, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now