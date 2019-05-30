|
|
William B. Potter, 84, passed away in Lebanon, Mo., on May 22, 2019.
The Visitation was held at Shadel's Colonial Chapel, Saturday, May 25. The Graveside service and burial was also held on May 25 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, in Fair Grove, Mo.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to the Hughes Senior Center, which can be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948, Lebanon, Mo. 65536.
William was born to George W. and Myrtle Blanche Hill Potter, in Kansas City, Mo., on July 1, 1934. He was an Auditor in Jackson County probate court for many years. He was a Chaplain of Civil Air Patrol and served as a minister for the majority of his life. He and his late wife Gloria, whom he married on August 22, 1952, worked side by side in a radio ministry in Kansas City and started two churches. He was active in the ministry for the majority of his life in non-denominational churches. His mission was to share the love of Christ with others.
He is survived by his two sons, Joe Potter and his wife Kathy of Fulton, MO and Todd Potter and his wife Melissa Ix of Spring Lake, NJ; one daughter, Angela Freeman and her husband Douglas of Lebanon, MO; five grandchildren, Joshua Potter and his wife Elena, Emmy Potter, Courtney Escoto and her husband Adam, Houston Freeman and Cara Stewart; one great-grandchild, Joaquin Escoto; one niece, Melissa Potter; other relatives and many friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Myrtle Blanche Hill Potter; his wife, Gloria Jeneane Dobson Potter; and one brother, John Paul Potter.
Published in The Examiner on May 30, 2019