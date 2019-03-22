Bill Burlingame, 63, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO, 64055. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. at the chapel.



Bill was born on August 6, 1955, in Sedalia, MO, to William, Sr., and Barbara (Reynolds) Burlingame. He graduated from Truman High School in 1973 and went into automotive manufacturing, working at Ford Motor Company. Bill enjoyed fishing, golfing, and grilling out for family. He was a patient and mischievous dad, going to rock concerts with his girls. He loved being a grandpa, spending his nights playing guitar and writing songs about his dog with his granddaughters. Bill was happiest cooking a meal with his wife to share with family and friends.



He will be greatly missed by his wife Jean Burlingame of Kansas City, MO; daughters Heather Adair and husband David of Chicago, IL, Lindsay Herrera and husband Joseph of Kansas City, MO; granddaughters Isabel and Lucia Herrera; sisters Pam Waugh and husband Dick, Kathy Browne and husband Gaylord; brother Barry Burlingame and wife Carrie; plus several extended family members, including seven nieces and nephews, many friends, and his beloved dog Mae.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wayside Waifs.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wayside Waifs.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 22, 2019