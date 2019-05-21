

Bill Walker, 79, of Independence, Missouri passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.



A memorial visitation will be from 6-8:00 p.m., on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO, 64055. He will be inurned at 11am on Friday, May 24th at Mound Grove Cemetery.



Bill was born on November 6, 1939 in Independence, MO to John Charles and Mary Jane (Frisbey) Walker. He graduated from William Chrisman High School then went on to work as a mechanic. He worked at Skelly's on the Independence Square and was President Harry Truman's personal mechanic. He later went on to work at the Community of Christ Auditorium and retired from there after 27 years. Bill enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, westerns with John Wayne, and being a part of the Dream Machines Car Club. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.



Bill will be remembered by his daughter Tammy Deatherage and husband Mike of Independence, MO; son Bryan Walker; grandchildren Christy Walker (Brandon), Joshua Walker, Jessica Crouse (Justin), Lanissa Walker, and Amanda Cole (Derek); great-grandchildren Chaz, Kellen, Rylee, Blu, Ryah, and Caellum; sister-in-law Sharon Walker; nephew Jeff Walker and wife Stephanie; great-nephew Wyatt Walker; plus many extended family members and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles "Benny" Walker, sister Georgia Kump, and his wife of 55 years Carolyn Walker.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Northcare Hospice.



