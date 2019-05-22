|
William D. Miller, 75, a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.
Funeral service celebrating Bill's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Graveside service will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Bill and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 22, 2019
