Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs
301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd
Blue Springs, MO
Graveside service
Following Services
Blue Springs Cemetery
William D. Miller


1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
William D. Miller Obituary

William D. Miller, 75, a resident of Grain Valley, MO passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO.

Funeral service celebrating Bill's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Graveside service will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Bill and words of comfort for his family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on May 22, 2019
