Bill Smith, 71, of Independence, MO passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO, 64055. A service will follow at 2 p.m. at the chapel. He will be laid to rest at Blue Springs Cemetery after the service.



Bill was born on March 6, 1948 in Sedalia, MO to Billy and Carol (Rogers) Smith. He proudly served in Vietnam with the United States Air Force. After returning home, He joined the Independence Fire Department in 1971 where he worked for over 30 years, retiring as Captain in 2002. Bill married the love of his life, Karen Hidy on March 4, 1974. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on Sprint Cars and watching them race, eating crab legs, and playing guitar. Most of all he loved his girls: his two dogs, Minnie and Molly. But even more than them, he loved his daughters.



He will be remembered by his daughters Kim Cole and husband Bill of Blue Springs, MO, Tonya Rains and husband Mike of Independence, MO, Nancy Allgaier and husband Daniel of Lake Tapawingo, MO; sisters Debbie Blount, and Terri Robertson; grandchildren Natasha Hyder (Cory), Jessica Kelly (Kevin), Daniel Allgaier IV, Dillon Allgaier (Hannah), and Madison Allgaier; great-grandchildren Brayden Hyder, Sophie Due, Lilly Rains, Carter Coonce, and one more great-grandson on the way; plus several other extended family members and of course, Minnie and Molly.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Karen in 2002, and grandson John Rains on April 1, 2019.



