William Gary Madson
1944 - 2020
William Gary Madson, age 76, of Independence, MO passed away on June 7, 2020.

Gary was born on June 6, 1944 in Spencer, Iowa to William Mack Madson, Jr. and Berniece Edna Madson. He was an avid fisherman and stamp collector. Gary retired from General Motors. After retirement, he worked delivering auto parts for Carquest. He was a fan of the KC Chiefs and the Royals.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Donna (Smith) Madson, two daughters Melissa (Brad) Scott and Amy Parks, two step-sons Eric (Lori) Sclesky and Wayne (Amy) Sclesky, grandchildren Alex & Hannah Scott, James Parks, Makayla & Ashley Sclesky and Zayden Sclesky, sister Barbara Ann Madson Bjornstad.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Visit www.mtmoriah.net for more information.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

