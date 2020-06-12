William Gary Madson, age 76, of Independence, MO passed away on June 7, 2020.
Gary was born on June 6, 1944 in Spencer, Iowa to William Mack Madson, Jr. and Berniece Edna Madson. He was an avid fisherman and stamp collector. Gary retired from General Motors. After retirement, he worked delivering auto parts for Carquest. He was a fan of the KC Chiefs and the Royals.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Donna (Smith) Madson, two daughters Melissa (Brad) Scott and Amy Parks, two step-sons Eric (Lori) Sclesky and Wayne (Amy) Sclesky, grandchildren Alex & Hannah Scott, James Parks, Makayla & Ashley Sclesky and Zayden Sclesky, sister Barbara Ann Madson Bjornstad.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 12, 2020.