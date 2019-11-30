Home

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
William H. "Bill" Danforth


1931 - 2019
William H. "Bill" Danforth Obituary
William H. "Bill" Danforth went home to his Lord and Savior on November 23, 2019.

Visitation will be at Floral Hills on December 2 at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Internment with military honors will follow the service.

Bill was born to Carl J. and Marian G. Danforth on November 5, 1931. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1949, where he was student director of the band and a cheerleader. He married his high school sweetheart Joan Eager and they celebrated 68 years of marriage this past April. He joined the Marine Reserves after graduating high school serving his country in the Korean War. Bill worked for B.C. McDonald and industrial tool companies, and owned Minka Tool Sales, and Danforth 3D. In later years he worked and retired from DW Newcomers,Floral Hills. He was a member of Connection Point Church, where he was a deacon and member of the Senior Adult Bible study class. He loved his family dearly, and was devoted to his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very patriotic, flying his flag daily, and remained a proud Marine veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Joan and daughters Debbie and Cindy. He is also survived by his sister Denise Davis (Jim), and sister-in-law Jane Welter, grandchildren Jeremy William Hicks and Bobbie Hicks (Jake), and Jolynn Beltz (Ethan), as well as great-grandchildren Ryder and Emalee. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. Bill was a kind and compassionate man to friends and strangers alike.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Connection Point Church, Raytown, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 30, 2019
