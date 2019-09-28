|
|
William Henry Manley, 46, of Warrensburg, MO, passed away September 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, MO.
Bill or Billy, as he was known to his friends and family, was born December 26, 1972, in Kansas City, KS, the son of Jim and Kathy Manley. He attended K-12 and graduated from Grain Valley Schools in 1991. He also went 2 years for diesel mechanics at Fort Osage Vo-Tech. He was a Boy Scout with Troop 310 and a member of Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He proudly served his country in the US Army, as a M-1 Abrams tank driver, gunner and mechanic. He could do or build anything with his hands, operate or fix any machine, loved being outdoors, hunting, mud trucks and spending time with his family and friends. Bill's faith was strong and his church was wherever he chose to attend. He worked at Central States, Kenworth, Steal Beam Services, Brinton Electric and was currently employed at Leath and Sons, Inc. He was a member of Teamsters - Local 541.
He is survived by his fiancé, Shelley Hibner, of the home; parents, Jim and Kathy Manley, Grain Valley, MO; sister, Robin (Jon) Brown, Bolingbrook, IL, nieces, Lucy and Maggie Brown; grandmother, Betty Lou Manley; step-children, David Blann, Scott Blann, and Ashley (Nick) Rice; grandchildren, Rusty and McKinley Rice; mother-in-law, Norma Hibner; along with many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Manley, his grandparents, Ed & Audrey Manley, several friends and other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO 64055. The family will greet friends from 12:30 until service time Wednesday at the chapel. Chaplin Brad Spear will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are David and Scott Blann, Johnny Cox, Mike Marrant, Steve and Dave Manley.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 28, 2019