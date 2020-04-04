|
|
William Irvine "Bill" Fisher, 74, of Independence, Missouri, died April 1, 2020, at Sunterra Springs Rehab Center.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, May 22, 1945. On November 18, 1952, he, along with his family, immigrated from Portage La Prairie through Blaine, Washington to Independence, Missouri to unite with family in Independence settling in the Atherton area. Bill made many lifelong friends and graduated from Fort Osage High School in 1963. Even though he remained a Canadian citizen his entire life, in 1965 he enlisted in the Army and served during the Viet-Nam war in Germany. Although he was requested to reenlist and go to Officers Training School, he chose to spend the money he had saved while in the service, order a 1967 beautiful blue Plymouth Barracuda fastback and drove it straight off of the assembly line home.
Bill graduated from Missouri Institute of Technology in 1970 with an Associates in Electrical Engineering. He retired after 36 years as a Field Service Technician with the National Installation Department for Siemens Medical Solutions, traveling to many cities and countries throughout his career. Bill loved to race his dirt bike when he was younger. He enjoyed working in the yard, going to the movies, skiing with family and traveling and cruising with Chris and Ressa, Sharon and Conrad and Linda and David. But first and foremost – He loved his family. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. Not to mention his great-grandchildren. Three here and one on the way…
He is survived by his wife of 50+ years – Vicky of the home, Son, Aaron (Kristi) Fisher, Kalei and Max; Daughter, Alissa (Mark) Thomason and Aiden; Grandson, Blake Fisher; Granddaughter, Alexis (Jason) Grubb, Blair, Charlotte and Harvey; Rob and Jasosn Quillen, Drew, (Lisa) Phoebe and Axel Bourey, David and Danielle Bourey, Steve (Monica) Morgan Blair, Suzanne (Clayton) Turner, Luke Turner and family; Ron and Dana Faerber, Barbara Blair, Many Special Friends, Cousins too numerous to mention.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin C. and Agnes Emily Fisher, brother Marvin Clarence Fisher, sister Marlene Emily Fisher Quillen, brother in law Robert Lee Quillen, and brother Kevin Randall Fisher.
Special thanks to the nurses and doctors who went above and beyond to care for Bill during his stay at Centerpoint and Sunterra. At Centerpoint they called him the Miracle Man because he came back from a point where they were certain there was no reversal, allowing him more time with his family. We will forever be indebted to them.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020