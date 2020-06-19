William "Bill" Jenkins Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Jenkins Jr, 80, Blue Springs, Mo., passed away June 15, 2020 at home.
Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Heartland, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown.
Arrangements: Heartland, 816-313-1677.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heartland Cremation and Burial
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heartland Cremation and Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Cremation and Burial
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved