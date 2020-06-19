Bill Jenkins Jr, 80, Blue Springs, Mo., passed away June 15, 2020 at home.
Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Heartland, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown.
Arrangements: Heartland, 816-313-1677.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.