Bill Totty, 79, Lee's Summit, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Village Hospice House. Bill was born June 1, 1940, to Pat and Mary Totty of Independence and was a lifelong resident.
He graduated from Van Horn High School in 1958 and attended Central Methodist University. On March 5, 1960, he married Brenda Cooper. Bill was employed in the mortgage/lending field. Although Bill enjoyed his work, he looked forward to retirement beginning in 2006. He and Brenda took pleasure in playing golf, traveling to their Arizona home, hanging out poolside, and spending time with children and grandchildren.
He is survived by Brenda of the home, daughter Kelly (Bob) Hatch, Independence, and son Jeffrey Totty, Chicago, IL, and his two grandchildren, Lauren and Ryan Hatch, Independence, his sister Sue Seedorf, Mankato, MN, and several nieces and nephews.
At this time, a Celebration of Life gathering is pending.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020