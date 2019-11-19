|
William "Bill" R. Crippen, 79, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Friday, November 15, 2019.
Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Royer Funeral Home, 100 Royer Lane, Grain Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 NE Lakewood Way, Lee's Summit. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery (behind Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, Missouri).
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019