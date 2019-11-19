Home

Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Woods Chapel United Methodist Church
4725 NE Lakewood Way
Lee's Summit, MO
Interment
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery
located behind Royer Funeral Home
Grain Valley, MO
William R. "Bill" Crippen

William R. "Bill" Crippen Obituary

William "Bill" R. Crippen, 79, of Grain Valley, Missouri passed away Friday, November 15, 2019.

Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Royer Funeral Home, 100 Royer Lane, Grain Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 NE Lakewood Way, Lee's Summit. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery (behind Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, Missouri).
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 19, 2019
