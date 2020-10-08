1/1
William Richard "Bo" Bohonsky
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Richard "Bo" Bohonsky, 86, Kansas City, Mo (formerly of Rogersville, Mo), passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

He was born February 21, 1934 in Canton Ohio. William graduated from William Chrisman High school in Independence, Mo. He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1968 and retired from Amoco Refinery.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, a sister, Betty Jane McGrane, Independence, eight children, Richard & Kim Bohonsky, Plano, TX, Randy Bohonsky, Marceline, Lori & Jeff Jackson, Buckland, Robi & Mary Bohonsky, Marceline, Don & Berta Rynearson, Thorton, CO, Diane Guilfoyle, Painted Post, NY, Mona & Alan Potter, Casper, WY, Michelle & Curt Christensen, Liberty, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

William is preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Margaret Bohonsky, and a brother, Eddie Bohonsky.

Private graveside services, with full military honors, will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. A gathering celebrating William's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at the American Legion Higginsville, MO.

William took great pride in the Military and had a love for dogs, the family has requested, in lieu of flowers, a donation in his name be made to Warriors Best friend in Liberty Missouri at https://www.warriorsbestfriend.org

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
American Legion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kenneth R Goode
October 6, 2020
No more pain, watch over us, we will miss you, prayers until we meet again.
Mona Potter
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved