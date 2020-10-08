William Richard "Bo" Bohonsky, 86, Kansas City, Mo (formerly of Rogersville, Mo), passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
He was born February 21, 1934 in Canton Ohio. William graduated from William Chrisman High school in Independence, Mo. He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1968 and retired from Amoco Refinery.
He is survived by his wife, Joan, a sister, Betty Jane McGrane, Independence, eight children, Richard & Kim Bohonsky, Plano, TX, Randy Bohonsky, Marceline, Lori & Jeff Jackson, Buckland, Robi & Mary Bohonsky, Marceline, Don & Berta Rynearson, Thorton, CO, Diane Guilfoyle, Painted Post, NY, Mona & Alan Potter, Casper, WY, Michelle & Curt Christensen, Liberty, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
William is preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Margaret Bohonsky, and a brother, Eddie Bohonsky.
Private graveside services, with full military honors, will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. A gathering celebrating William's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at the American Legion Higginsville, MO.
William took great pride in the Military and had a love for dogs, the family has requested, in lieu of flowers, a donation in his name be made to Warriors Best friend in Liberty Missouri at https://www.warriorsbestfriend.org
