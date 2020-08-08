Born William Standish Nichols in New York City in 1936, Bill grew up in Independence, MO. He attended the University of Kansas, earning a degree in Geological Engineering and following graduation, served in the US Army as a paratrooper and artillery officer.After his military service, Bill worked for the Schlumberger Corporation and was involved in oil exploration in North Dakota, Mississippi, and California. He became a stockbroker in California for a number of years before deciding to move to Reno and return to the field of engineering where he worked for his brother's firm – Nichols Consulting Engineers. After retiring, Bill moved to Mesa, Arizona, to be close to his wife's family.Bill loved being outdoors. He had a private pilot's license, enjoyed scuba diving and snow skiing. He was an avid reader. He loved music, being an opera aficionado, but also enjoyed jazz, classical music and "Jeremiah Was A Bullfrog" (#1 on his list of favorites).He was infected with COVID-19 while in the hospital for minor surgery and died while in recovery on July 17, 2020.He leaves his beloved wife Carol Boden Nichols of Mesa, AZ, sons David Nichols of El Paso, TX, and Stephen Nichols of Santa Barbara, CA, his brother James Nichols of Reno, NV, and many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents William Muller Nichols and Harriett Burstrom Nichols.Gifts in his memory should be made to Parkinson's research at the Mayo Clinic.