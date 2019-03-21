William "Bill" Winston Tade, 89, of Independence, MO, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, with a service at 2 p.m., both at The Gathering Baptist Church, 4505 S Noland Rd Independence, MO 64055. Burial will follow at Brooking Cemetery 10004 E 53rd St, Raytown, MO.



William was born in Livonia, MO on August 24, 1929 to Icel May and Harold Tade, who preceded him in death.



Bill was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was employed by the United States Post Office for 38 years. He was a longtime member of the Gathering Baptist Church and served his Lord faithfully as a Deacon, and later in life as a Deacon Emeritus. Bill went on numerous mission trips and served his church and community. His hobbies included fishing, golf, painting, sports, and woodworking. He enjoyed all these things with his friends and family.



He was married to his wife, Dollie Louise West, for 66 years. They have two beautiful children, Catherine (Cathy) Farris (Tony) of Independence, MO and William (Tony) Tade (Charlene) of Lee's Summit, MO. They also have four grandchildren Sean (Roxane) Jeffries of Columbia, MO, Matt (Cait) Tade of Kearney, MO, Justin (Ashley) Tade of Lantana, TX, and Anthony (Gabrielle) Tade of Ft. Worth, TX. They were also blessed with seven great-grandchildren Xavier Jeffries, Will, Ethan, Colton, Bryleigh, Laken, and Finley Tade.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Gathering Baptist Church on Noland Road.



