Wilma Debus died on April 24, 2020 from complications of diabetes at Meadowview Health Center, Harrisonville, Missouri.
She was the youngest daughter of Olive Barrows Mylar and James Hoyt Mylar of Independence, and the widow of Larry Debus. She was a loving mother, wife and sister, a great cook, a generous friend and neighbor.
Survivors include: Son, David Debus and grandson, Gavin Debus, Cedar Park, Texas; Sisters: Mary Arends, Kansas City, Missouri, and Nancy Evans, San Francisco, California, and partner, Rodney Beach, Odessa, Missouri.
Memorial gifts to: Autism Speaks www.autismspeaks.org or Operation Breakthrough https://operationbreakthrough.org
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 29, 2020