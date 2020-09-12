Wilma N. Overstreet, 89, of Warsaw, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a short illness at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia.



She was born on September 26, 1930, near Center, Colorado, a daughter of Vern and Essner (Griffin) Conley.



She lived the first eight years of her life in Colorado, her parents then moving back to Missouri with her. In 1951, she graduated high school from Macon. After which she worked for Ben Franklin and as a waitress at a small coffee shop. On November 25, 1956, at Ethel, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Albert Overstreet. This union was blessed with the gift of three children, Judith, Kathryn, and Glen. They spent most of their young married life in LaPlata, Missouri.



In 1970, they moved to Sibley, Missouri, where in 20 years they were foster parents to nearly 100 children. Her husband passed away in 1981 and afterwards she worked for KCMC Child Development as a Headstart teacher's aide until she retired and moved to Warsaw, Missouri, in 1996. While living in Warsaw she worked for the Health Deptartment, the Outreach Center and as a Home Healthcare provider until 2013.



Wilma is survived by two daughters, Judith Miller of Warsaw and Kathryn Brockhoff of Grandview; a son, Glen Overstreet of Weeki Wachee, Florida; seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, and a brother.



Memorial services will be held at a later date in Sibley, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp



