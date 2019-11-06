The Examiner Obituaries
|
Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Wilma "Jean" (Campbell) Swihart


1927 - 2019
Wilma "Jean" (Campbell) Swihart Obituary
Jean Swihart, 91,of Independence, MO passed away November 5, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 AM followed by a 10 AM service on Tuesday, November 12, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO.

Jean was born December 8, 1927 in Independence, MO to Hayden T. and Georgia E.
(Moore) Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Gene
Swihart; daughter, Sue Garrard; and sister, Eleanor Kundee.

Jean is survived by her children, Randy Swihart (Loretta), Peggy Dodge (Don), Jane Rouchka (Jim), Karl Garrard (Sue) and Nancy Ewald; grandchildren, Nathaniel Swihart,
Micah Swihart, Jamie Garrard and Jason Webb; and one great granddaughter, Lauren Webb.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 6, 2019
