Wilma Vallette Allen, 90, passed away on July 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, from 6-8 p.m., at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookfield, MO, on Wednesday, July 22.



Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600



