New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
Wilmouth Lou (Johnson) Shields


1940 - 2019
Wilmouth Lou (Johnson) Shields Obituary

Wilmouth Lou Shields, 79, of Independence, MO passed away December 7, 2019.

Visitation will be 5-7pm Thursday December 12, 2019 at Royer's New Salam Funeral Home; Independence, MO.

Wilmouth was born April 13, 1940, in Jobe, MO, the daughter of Earnest and Maymie (Storms) Johnson. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Independence, MO.

Wilmouth is survived by: 3 sons, Jimmie Shields, Independence, MO, Mike Shields, Grain Valley, MO, John Shields and wife Chrystal, Blue Springs, MO; 1 daughter, Michele Foitle, Overland Park, KS; 6 grandchildren, Kelsey, Quinn, Mariah, Logan, Taylor and Morgan.

Wilmouth was preceded in by her husband Jim, parents, brother Ronnie Johnson, 2 sisters Shirley Paxton and Linda Johnson.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO, 816-796-8600.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 10, 2019
