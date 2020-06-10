Wilson G. Jones, 94, passed away on June 8, 2020, in Independence, MO.
Wilson was born on April 17, 1926, in Larkin, AR, to Elmer Jones and Annie Wilson Jones. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1944 where he was a part of the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of concentration camps. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned home.
On December 27, 1947, he married Dorothy Alene Clark, and to this union were born four daughters. He was a founding member of East Independence Church of Christ and retired from Armco Steel in 1986. He loved to spend time in the garden, watching birds, and going hunting on occasion. Although he was reserved, he loved to talk to people; if he felt comfortable, he let his sense of humor come out. He will be remembered as a hard worker and a provider who loved his family.
Survivors include his four daughters Kathy Pearce (husband Tom), Rhonda Hixon (husband Lynn), Geraldine Best (husband Dexter) and Sherry Haynes, all of Independence, MO; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Dorothy; his granddaughter Shelley Tormena; his parents; and five brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. A funeral service will be on Thursday, June 11, at 10 a.m., at the chapel. He will be laid to rest with full honors following the service at Mound Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 10, 2020.