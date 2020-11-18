1/1
Winnfred "Wimp" McCleskey
1942 - 2020
Winnfred "Wimp" McCleskey, 78, of Independence, MO passed away November 15, 2020.

Private family services.

Wimp was born May 18, 1942 in Weona, AR to Elmer & Gladys (Hatley) McCleskey. He married Celia (C. Bell) Moore on July 28, 1962. His hobbies were horses and barrel racing. Wimp enjoyed restoring trucks and baling hay for the local farmers. He retired from General Motors at Leed's after 25 years of service. Wimp graduated from Marshall High School in 1961. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Wimp especially enjoyed watching his grandkids and great-grandkids grow up.

Wimp was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer & Gladys McCleskey; brother: Don McCleskey; brother in law: Ray Johnston

Wimp is survived by his wife Celia "C.Bell" of 58 years; daughters: Robin McKee (Larry), Judy Decker (Mike); grandsons: Johnathan Farris (Allison), Jesse McKee (Mariah), Tanner McKee (Fiancé` Ashley); granddaughter: Mikayla Crotty; sister: Imogene Johnston; 7 ½ great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 18, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Uncle Wimp you are so loved by me and my family. We will miss you greatly.
Sandra Cherry
Family
