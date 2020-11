Or Copy this URL to Share



Winona Alvina Brownfield passed away on November 19, 2020, one week after celebrating her 90th birthday.



A visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., with a funeral service on Saturday, November 28, at 10 a.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. She will be laid to rest following the service in Mount Washington Cemetery.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store