John, 76, of Independence, passed away September 6, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sue Campbell, his brother, Charles and a grandson, James Horton.
He is survived by his wife Diana; his children, Steven Campbell (Monica), Gina Connelly and Julie Middleton (Larry); step-sons Darin Henderson and Chris Page; his sister Kelley Mattox (David), 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
It was John's wish that there be no services.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 10, 2019