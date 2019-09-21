|
Wm. Patrick Maloney, 73, of Independence, MO passed away September 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Newcomer Noland Road Chapel. Burial to follow on Wednesday, September 25 in Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs, MO.
Pat was a resident of Independence his entire life. He was born at the Independence Sanitorium to Floyd and Mary Lou Maloney on December 19, 1945. He attended Alton Elementary School in Independence and graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1963. Pat was a very proud Eagle Scout. He was a lithographer by trade, and retired from Allied Lithographers. After retirement, he opened Heat Zone Tanning in Independence with his family and continued working there until his death. Pat was the proudest Dad and Papa. He never missed the kids' sporting events and soon became the #1 Blue Springs Wildcats Fan.
He was married to his wife Janelle for 48 years. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his children Kim Houseman (Kris) and Johnathan Maloney (Breian); grandchildren Tori Houseman, Vincent Houseman, Patrick Maloney, and Ian Maloney; brother Mike Maloney (Lynda); nieces, nephews and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents; nephew J. Pat Maloney and special aunt and uncle Fleet and Sara Porter.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 21, 2019