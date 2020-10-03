1/1
Wyman Jensen
1931 - 2020
Wyman Jensen passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 89.

Wyman, born September 12, 1931, told stories of his youth herding sheep, encountering bears, and working in sawmills. He loved to tell of the times the Lord protected him and his family.

Wyman was married at age 28 for 28 years to his sweetheart, Oula Mills, until her death of cancer. Wyman soon found his new partner, Bessie Fay Watters, whom he loved and was married to for the next 28 years. Wyman and Bessie liked to point out that they were cousins -- then clarifying they were just step-cousins.

Wyman lived in various towns in Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah as a young man and, later, in Bountiful, Utah; Kirtland, New Mexico; and Independence, Missouri. He worked as a trucking company terminal manager and hardware store clerk. Wyman was an avid gardener, reliable worker, humble man, and served as bishop and patriarch in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His grandchildren remember playing Rummy Cube, going to the pond, and watching episodes of Gilligan's Island and Perry Mason with him.

Wyman is survived by his children Bertha "Bert" Jensen (Bill Morgan), Melinda (Gaetan) Baron, Kristine (Joshua) Jackson, and Kirk (Jane) Jensen. His grandchildren are Belen Wallace, Kirk Jackson, Vanessa Baron, Eshie Jensen, William Brown, and great-grandson, Hudson Kirk Wallace. His surviving brothers are Harvey Jensen and William Jensen.

Wyman was preceded in death by Oula and Bessie, his father Wyman Marinus Jensen, mother Bertha Marie Hansen, step-mother Bertha Watters, his brother Arnold Jensen, and sister Marie Chlarson.

The funeral will be in Santa Clara, Utah, on Saturday, October 10, at Noon, mountain time (1 p.m. central). Interment will be in Hurricane, Utah.

Funeral details, streaming instructions, and memory sharing can be found at www.SerenityStG.com.

Published in The Examiner on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral
12:00 PM
