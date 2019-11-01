|
Zola Browning, 99, a lifetime resident of Independence, loved the song "I'll Fly Away." On October 30, she lived that song and "flew away" to heaven.
Her life story does not record a series of awards and recognitions, but if you were one of those blessed to enjoy her love and loyalty, there's no doubt of her greatness. Every one of her family members, as well as many friends, can recount stories of how she went above and beyond in support, encouragement, and love. Her first devotion was to her husband of 61 years, Eugene Browning, the love of her life, whose accomplishments would have been much smaller without her support. He preceded her in 2001.
Their four children, their spouses, grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews also experienced that tireless and unflagging attachment, even when she did not completely understand their decisions or directions. A longtime member of First Baptist Church of Independence, Zola served in a variety of service and leadership roles both formal and informal. Her church family provided not just many of her friends for today but her bright hope for tomorrow.
Zola is survived by four children, Genie Smith and husband Dennis, Dennis Browning and wife Laura, Wayne Browning, and Mark Browning and wife Penny. Zola also took joy in eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Her parting words to her grandson as he held his infant daughter sum up her priorities: "Take good care of that
little girl." For 99 years, Zola did just that for all of us.
