Zula Faye Shaeffer Luke died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Belinda, in Columbia, MO, with whom she lived the last 3 ½ years.
She was born April 2, 1925 along with her twin sister, Eula May Shaeffer, in Windsor, Henry County, MO. Faye attended Hughes Elementary and Windsor High Schools in Windsor, MO. She married Wilfred Thomas Luke on August 2, 1947 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Kansas City. Four children were born from this union: Marilyn, Belinda, Thomas and Teresa. They divorced in 1961 but remarried again on September 14, 1967 at St. James Catholic Church in Kansas City. The family resided in Kansas City until June 1968 when they moved to Independence, MO. Eva was adopted in 1969.
Faye held various jobs throughout her life. She worked as a waitress at Lipari's for over 10 years, King Louie/AMF Bowling Center in Independence over 10 years and various other locations. Faye was a dedicated, hard-working employee. She was a fun-loving, wild and crazy mom who loved to dance, loved dogs, and was a friend to all.
Preceding her in death were her parents: Albert (1958), Mettie (1983); twin, Eula May, (1931); daughter, Teresa (1962), husband, Wilfred (1996); brothers: Eugene, Georgetown, CA (2006), James, Collyer, KS (2015), sisters: Alberta Loveall, Carson City, NV (2019) and Pauline McNeil (June 7, 2020) Columbia, MO.
She is survived by her children: Marilyn (Nick) Paris, Sugar Creek, MO; Belinda Luke Columbia, MO; Thomas (Sheila) Luke, Liberty, MO; and Eva (Jim) Osborne, Flemington, MO. Surviving grandchildren include: Katie Donnelly, Jamie Donnelly, Courtney Phillips, Andrew Luke, Tabitha Webb, Christopher Webb, Tamira Webb, and Tiffany Orrell. Twelve great-grandchildren survive: Jazmin Williams, Jayden and Jaxton Donnelly, Isaac, Levi and Asher Phillips, Reagan and McKenzie Faye Stillwell, Jeffry and Harlee Webb, Mia Pratt, and Hayden Orrell.
Thanks to the staff at Compassus Hospice, Columbia, MO for their care and support of Mom during the last months of her life.
Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 11 a.m.-Noon at Speaks Funeral Home, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. A short funeral service will follow, then graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday at Laurel Oak Cemetery in Windsor, Henry, MO.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600