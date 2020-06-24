XENIA — Alberta Mae Cody, 93, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Malden-on-Hudson, New York, and Bogart, Georgia, passed from this life into eternal glory on the morning of June 22, 2020. Born March 27, 1927 in Saugerties, NY, she is predeceased by her parents, John and Inez Newberry, and her husband of 50 years, Alva Germond Cody. Alberta was an only child, but she lived a big life. Being a member of the Greatest Generation, she survived the Great Depression and World War 2, and lived side-by-side with the love of her life for 50 years before he was taken home in 1999. She traveled around the world and spent several months with her husband and son, John, building a missions hospital in Bangladesh in 1974. She raised two boys to love and serve God in everything they did, and lived out that lesson throughout her life. In her later years, she was active in her church, Calvary Baptist Church of Xenia, OH, and her retirement community, Legacy Village, and spoiled her dog Taffy rotten before moving in to the Legacy Assisted Living facility. Alberta is survived by her two sons, James A (Victoria) Cody of Newfield, NY, and John Calvin (Deborah) Cody of Cedarville, OH, five grandchildren, Paul (Marcy) Cody, Karen (Andrew) Benson, Amy (Jason) Moore, John Cody Jr., and Andrew (Esther) Cody, and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1601 W. Second St., Xenia, OH on Saturday, July 11 at 10AM. She will be interred next to her husband at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, GA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts be made in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church in Xenia, OH.