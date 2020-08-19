XENIA — Alexander "Alex" Paul Mayer age 35 of Xenia, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. He was born October 22, 1984 in Madrid, Spain son of Daryl and Susan Mayer.Alex was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. He loved animals especially rescued dogs, corny jokes, and video games. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers and nieces and nephews. He was always there to help when they needed him. Alex was a auto mechanic that loved his job and helping people. To know Alex was to love him and he was loved by all who knew him. Alex had the biggest most beautiful smile and he will be greatly missed. Alex was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Jacqueline Boettigheimer and Louis and Connie Johnson. Alex is survived by his parents, Daryl and Susan Mayer; brothers, Christian (Leah) Mayer and Nicholas (Tonya) Mayer; nieces, Chloe, Brooklyn, Lillian Mayer; nephews, Jackson and C.J Mayer; his beloved white German Sheppard, Sophie; aunt, Dawn "Raye" Kinnikin; as well as numerous other family members and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alex's honor to Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. BOX 1024 Wilmington, Ohio 45177 (clintoncohumanesociety.org)To share a memory of Alex or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com