XENIA — Alice Briggs, 86, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Elmcroft of Xenia. Alice was born October 9, 1932 in Petersburg, Virginia the daughter of the late Gus and Mabel (Knowles) Kappas. Along with her parents Alice is preceded in death by her husband: Ralph Briggs. Alice is survived by her daughter: Angie Tipton; sons: Stephen Bridges, David Keith Briggs (Tina) and Scott Briggs. Alice is also survived by her grandchildren: Tammy May (Jamie), Stacey Wideman (Nils), Danielle Tipton, David Tipton; step-grandchild: Denise Hawkins; great grandchildren: Sophia Robinson, Sydney Robinson and Noah Tipton; and step-great grandchildren: Makayla Hawkins and Lauren Hawkins. Also surviving are many other nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Elmcroft of Xenia for the care they provided for Alice. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday July 19, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Friday July 19, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the New Silvercreek Cemetery Jamestown, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.