CEDARVILLE — Allen Eugene "Gene" Reese, 85, of Cedarville, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ohio's . He was born February 2, 1934, in Greene County, Ohio, the son of Carl F. and Marjorie DeHaven Reese. He was a 1953 graduate of Cedarville High School, was a former member of the Cedarville Masonic Lodge, # 662, F. & A. M, and attended the Cedarville United Presbyterian Church. He was a lifelong Greene County farmer. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Wakeley) Reese, whom he married, June 9, 1956, a daughter, Gina Reese, and son, Steve Reese, all of Cedarville, grandchildren, Steven Reese, Jr., Jamestown, Jennifer (Jeremy) Burgess, Brian (Jamie) Bogenschutz, and Amy Dixon, all of Xenia, great-grandchildren, Connor, Hannah, Amelia, Paul, Nora, and Bella, two sisters, Carolyn Morris, Cedarville, and Connie (Dave) Ankeney, Cedarville, a brother, Ronald "Pete" (Joyce) Reese, Xenia, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends, including a special friend, Roy Brown. Gene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Graveside services will be held at 10am, Wednesday, November 20, at North Cemetery, Cedarville, with Pastor Anne Horton officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, or to the Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, 30 W. Chillicothe St., P. O. Box 52, Cedarville, Ohio, 45314, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.