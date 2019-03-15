COLUMBUS — Allen E. Mullins, 64 passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Allen was born April 30, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio the son of the late Raymond Edward Mullins and Anna Louise (Stevenson) Hardin. Along with his parents Allen is preceded in death by a grandchild: Oscar Jukes. Allen is survived by his wife Pamela (Fisher) Mullins; 3 children: Matthew Mullins (Ava), Kara Jukes (Alan) and Jacob Mullins (Kelly); sisters: Janet Stradling, Deborah Gaines (Tim) and Sheila Ledford (Michael); brother: Billie Seigers; grandchildren: Vincent Mullins, Faith Mullins, Levi Mullins, Charlie Jukes and Henry Jukes. Allen is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members. Allen served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp. Allen was a member of the Moose and Eagles and enjoyed golfing, hunting and enjoying life but most of all he loved spending time with his family. A celebration of life will be held at Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Xenia Eagles 682 West 2nd St. Xenia, Ohio 45385 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.