XENIA — Amy Murrell, 40, of Xenia, wife of Matthew Murrell, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. Amy was born on December 21, 1978 in Xenia to Delbert and Media Back Fairchild. Amy was a Records Technician with Wright State University. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. In addition to her loving husband, Matthew, Amy is survived by two sons, Tyler Murrell and Chase Murrell; her parents, Delbert and Media Fairchild; a sister, Leah (Seth) Hayes. She also leaves behind several extended family members and a host of friends. Amy had a love for animals and will be missed by her fur babies, Ruby, Emma, Cookie, Oreo, Charcoal and Riddick. Amy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Vernal and Geraldine Fairchild; maternal grandparents, J.K. and Alice Back. A time to share memories and reflect on Amy's life will be held at 6:00PM, on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM on Thursday at the funeral home. The family asks that everyone wear Amy's favorite color purple. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Amy's Smile, through Key Bank, 120 N. Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385.